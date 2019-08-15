ERIE, Pa. - An Indiana County teenager drowned in Erie.
Orahnde Askew drowned Tuesday night at the Sparrow Pond Family Campground.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Askew was swimming in the pond when he became distressed and went under the water.
Witnesses tried to rescue him, but they were unsuccessful.
