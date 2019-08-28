MCMURRAY, Pa. - Peter's Township has come up with a new plan to get homeowners to take care of their property.
Starting next month they will be posting door hanger notices on homes with tall grass or junk in the driveway.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is talking to township leaders about their hopes for what they're calling the "quality of life" ordinance, on 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
