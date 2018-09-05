Lockdown at Allegheny County Jail partially lifted several days after employees fell ill

PTTSBURGH - Many inmates at Allegheny County Jail will be returning to normal procedure after a lockdown was implemented over the long weekend.
Sunday night, 11 employees reported feeling ill after possibly being exposed to an unknown substance in several different locations.
The jail was immediately placed on total lockdown.
Wednesday, Warden Orlando Harper announced that most of the prison would be returning to normal operations.
“Effective immediately, the lockdown has been lifted for all pods with the exception of 3B, 3C, 3D, 3E, 3F, Level 6 and Level 7. Segregation units 8E and 4F will operate as normal," he said in a release.
Inmates in the other prison pods will be allowed recreation, telephone access, commissary and programming.
“We are continuing the search of the facility and will re-evaluate the release of the remaining pods from lockdown on an ongoing basis. These steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of all those at the facility – from inmates under our control and custody, to our employees, volunteers and visitors. That safety remains our number one priority," Harper said.
