LONDON - Would you be brave enough to swim in a 360-degree, clear infinity pool on top of a skyscraper?
That's the plan for the top of one London building.
Designers said the 55-story building would be the only one in the world to incorporate a 360-degree pool.
It would have transparent sides and floors so people inside could see the swimmers above them.
