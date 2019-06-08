  • Plans to build 360-degree infinity pool on top of London building

    LONDON - Would you be brave enough to swim in a 360-degree, clear infinity pool on top of a skyscraper?

    That's the plan for the top of one London building.

    Designers said the 55-story building would be the only one in the world to incorporate a 360-degree pool.

    It would have transparent sides and floors so people inside could see the swimmers above them.

