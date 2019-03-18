  • Long-term lane restrictions start on Elizabeth Bridge

    Updated:

    Long-term lane restrictions on the Elizabeth Bridge in Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills and West Elizabeth boroughs began Monday morning.

    The restrictions are in place in each direction on Route 51 between Penneman Avenue and Elm Hollow Road.

    A single 11-foot-wide lane will be maintained in each direction through fall of 2019. 

    Channelizers will be utilized through April 1, when concrete barriers will be placed on the bridge.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The work is part of a $31.3 million rehabilitation project that includes concrete deck and barrier replacement, steel repairs, expansion dam replacement, bearing repairs, concrete substructure repairs, full painting and drainage upgrades. 

    PennDOT said the project will end in late 2019. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories