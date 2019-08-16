PITTSBURGH - You can take the Yinzer out of Pittsburgh. But can you ever really take Pittsburgh out of a Yinzer? The Community College of Allegheny County is offering a course to at least help take the 'burg out of your voice, n'at.
'How to Lose Your Pittsburgh Accent' is the name of the course at CCAC. It's description reads like a slice of Pittsburgh: "Younz tired of soundin' like younz are from the 'burgh ahnat?".
The course aims to "subdue your Pittsburghese" and improve your communication.
According to our news partners at TribLive.com, Marilyn Caye grew up in a Pittsburgh suburb and tried to audition for a part in San Francisco. Caye said she had to work on getting rid of her accent. She now teaches the course after talking with many people who said they were not going to get hired or get a promotion unless they lost their accent.
