MIDDLETOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania Lottery officials said a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Par Mar 65, a gas station and food mart in Bradenville.
Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 02-03-04-16-29.
The store on Route 982 will earn a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
More than 32,000 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing, according to lottery officials.
Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Treasure Hunt ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.
