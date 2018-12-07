  • Mac Miller gets first-ever Grammy nomination

    Mac Miller has earned his first-ever Grammy nomination.

    He is nominated for best rap album with "Swimming," which was released about a month before his death.

    Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive Sept. 7 in his home in Studio City, California. He was 26. 

    His death was ruled an accident.

