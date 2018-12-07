Mac Miller gets first-ever Grammy nomination

Mac Miller has earned his first-ever Grammy nomination.
Artist immortalizes Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller in 15-foot mural
He is nominated for best rap album with "Swimming," which was released about a month before his death.
🎉 Congratulations 61st #GRAMMYs Best Rap Album nominees: @iamcardib, @MacMiller, @NipseyHussle, @PUSHA_T, and @trvisXX.— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) December 7, 2018
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/3RgaZI0VYC pic.twitter.com/RwxV8RWRBQ
Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive Sept. 7 in his home in Studio City, California. He was 26.
His death was ruled an accident.
