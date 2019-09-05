  • Macy's to upgrade three area stores

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Macy's has targeted three of its stores in the region for new renovations and capital investments.

    According to an announcement, Macy's at the Mall at Robinson, Ross Park Mall and at South Hills Village have all been included in the company's 2019 Growth150 Initiative, in which 100 stores throughout the country have been added to the department store chain's collection of locations slated for new upgrades.

