OHIOPYLE, Pa. - Ohiopyle State Park has been named the best in Pennsylvania.
Outside Magazine said the Fayette County park has high-quality rafting and a lot of other recreational activities.
Ohiopyle has more than 1 million visitors a year.
The park opened to the public in 1965 and has more than 20,000 acres.
