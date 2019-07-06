  • Magazine ranks Ohiopyle State Park the best in Pennsylvania

    OHIOPYLE, Pa. - Ohiopyle State Park has been named the best in Pennsylvania.

    Outside Magazine said the Fayette County park has high-quality rafting and a lot of other recreational activities.

    Ohiopyle has more than 1 million visitors a year.

    The park opened to the public in 1965 and has more than 20,000 acres.

