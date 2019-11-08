  • Makeover could finally be coming to Pittsburgh's Garden Theater Block

    PITTSBURGH - The Garden Theater Block on Pittsburgh’s North Side could be getting a makeover after more than 20 years of starts and stops, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.

    Trek Development hopes to secure Pittsburgh zoning and planning approval for construction of a five-story apartment building at North Avenue and Federal Street, TribLIVE reported.

    The $17 million plan also includes repurposing the old Garden Theater, according to TribLIVE.

    Trek Development hopes to begin construction in early 2020.

