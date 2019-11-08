Which local public and charter schools performed the best on the most recent Keystone exams, given to high schoolers to assess their readiness? Here are the answers.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently released the results of standardized tests given earlier this year, including the Keystone exams, which are taken by high school students, and the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exams, taken by students in grades three through eight.
The Business Times annually crunches the data from the state to create its PBT Honor Roll of top-scoring school districts, which looks at three years of test scores for districts and individual schools. This data is published by the Business Times each spring. In order to offer readers a way to get more understanding from the data released by the state, the Business Times used the same methodology to analyze the most recent scores, but only for the single year.
Below are the top 5 performing schools in our area:
- Hampton High School
- Upper St. Clair High School
- Fox Chapel Area High School
- Peters Township High School
- Mt. Lebanon Senior High School
See the full list of all 145 schools ranked in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
