PITTSBURGH - Crews have made an unexpected discovery in the investigation into what caused a massive sinkhole on 10th Street downtown less than two weeks ago.
PWSA officials confirm a damaged 6-inch water line underneath the road was not connected to a nearby building, as its records indicated.
It’s unclear how long the line has been disconnected, but a PWSA spokesman says it could have been decades.
The problems the discovery may have caused and why the utility says finding a cause could be impossible on Channel 11 News at 6.
