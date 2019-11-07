  • Crews make unexpected discovery during investigation into what caused downtown sinkhole

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Crews have made an unexpected discovery in the investigation into what caused a massive sinkhole on 10th Street downtown less than two weeks ago.

    PWSA officials confirm a damaged 6-inch water line underneath the road was not connected to a nearby building, as its records indicated.

    It’s unclear how long the line has been disconnected, but a PWSA spokesman says it could have been decades.

    The problems the discovery may have caused and why the utility says finding a cause could be impossible on Channel 11 News at 6.

