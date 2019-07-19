  • Man accused in deadly Penn Hills hit-and-run heading to trial

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A local family told Channel 11 they are on their way to getting closure after Friday's court hearing for Surron Burch. 

    Burch is accused of hitting Joe Morris in April along Hershey Road in Penn Hills back in April. Police say Burch never stopped the car, and investigators found him weeks later. 

    A judge held his charges for court Friday.

    The defense attorney is saying Burch isn’t responsible for Morris’ death.

