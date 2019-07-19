PENN HILLS, Pa. - A local family told Channel 11 they are on their way to getting closure after Friday's court hearing for Surron Burch.
Burch is accused of hitting Joe Morris in April along Hershey Road in Penn Hills back in April. Police say Burch never stopped the car, and investigators found him weeks later.
A judge held his charges for court Friday.
The defense attorney is saying Burch isn’t responsible for Morris’ death.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca will have a live report on who the defense is blaming, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
