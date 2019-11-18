WARREN, Ohio - A West Virginia man is accused of attacking his brother and other family members at a home in Ohio after they said they were not going to support him entering "America's Got Talent," according to WFMJ-TV.
Gregory Rarey, 25, became irate and left the home in Warren, Ohio, near Youngstown, before he came back and started screaming. Police said Rarey then punched his brother in the face.
Man accused of attacking brother for not supporting him entering 'America's Got Talent' https://t.co/NDX0ld4ZLA pic.twitter.com/lyP6RucSz9— 21 WFMJ (@21WFMJ) November 18, 2019
Rarey's brother then put him in a choke hold. Rarey tried to force his way out of the hold, biting his brother multiple times before he passed out.
Police said Rarey told officers he would kill his brother if he filed charges because that would automatically eliminate his chances of trying out for "America's Got Talent."
He was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
