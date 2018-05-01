PITTSBURGH - A 73-year-old Squirrel Hill man is recovering after police say a man who identified himself as a police officer tried to break into his home.
Investigators say Matthew Morrow knocked on the victim’s apartment door and said, “Police!”
Members of the victim’s family told Channel 11, that Morrow then began striking the man with a brick several times in his face. The victim fought back, and pushed Morrow out of the apartment, down the stairs onto Murray Avenue, where they ended up at Mineo’s, family members said.
According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video from Mineo’s shows Morrow with a chair over his head, about to hit the victim.
Police arrested Morrow and charged him with aggravated assault, burglary, and impersonating a public servant.
WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is talking to the victim’s family about what happened, and also sorting through police paperwork for Channel 11 News at Noon.
