  • Man accused of impersonating police officer, attacking elderly victim with brick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A 73-year-old Squirrel Hill man is recovering after police say a man who identified himself as a police officer tried to break into his home. 

    Investigators say Matthew Morrow knocked on the victim’s apartment door and said, “Police!”

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Members of the victim’s family told Channel 11, that Morrow then began striking the man with a brick several times in his face. The victim fought back, and pushed Morrow out of the apartment, down the stairs onto Murray Avenue, where they ended up at Mineo’s, family members said. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video from Mineo’s shows Morrow with a chair over his head, about to hit the victim.

    Police arrested Morrow and charged him with aggravated assault, burglary, and impersonating a public servant.

    WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is talking to the victim’s family about what happened, and also sorting through police paperwork for Channel 11 News at Noon.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of impersonating police officer, attacking elderly victim with brick

  • Headline Goes Here

    Twin blasts at mosque in northern Nigeria kill at least 24

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man using social media to find thief that stole son's birthday presents

  • Headline Goes Here

    Burglars ransack house, take everything - even baby formula, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Senate candidate writes children's book trashing GOP rival