    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Latrobe man is facing charges after police said he left two dogs inside a hot car Sunday in Hempfield Township, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    Alex Medina-Dutrow, 22, is accused of leaving the dogs in the car for more than an hour amid 82-degree weather, according to a state police news release obtained by TribLIVE.

    The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the AMC movie theater at the Westmoreland Mall.

    Police said an empty bowl of water was found in the car, TribLIVE reported.

    The conditions of the dogs were not made available.

