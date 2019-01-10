Man accused of raping teen, killing infant faces judge

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - A man accused of killing his infant child and hiding the body inside a safe is set to appear before a judge Thursday in Lawrence County.
The crime stunned veteran police officers.
Download the WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Police say Christopher Lee Kennedy had sex with and impregnated an underage girl. He's also accused of encouraging her to abort the baby.
When that didn’t work, police say he killed the newborn boy.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead after crab boat featured on 'Deadliest Catch' capsizes
- Babies will no longer be delivered at UPMC Mercy Hospital
- Teenager killed in shooting in Homewood South
- VIDEO: 2 Men Sought in Theft of Victoria’s Secret Store in Myrtle Beach
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
In October of 2017, the 15-year-old gave birth, but shortly afterward, Kennedy allegedly strangled the infant boy, encased the body in cement and put the newborn into a safe.
Kennedy's mother and aunt were in court today for his hearing.
Kennedy's attorney told Channel 11 the suspect is maintaining he didn't do this.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Man killed his baby hours after it was born to 15-year-old girl, encased body in cement
Officers arrested Kennedy the day before Thanksgiving.
"He’s doing the best that he can behind bars. He’s going to fight this," said John Bongivengo, Kennedy's attorney.
Prosecutors told Channel 11 as the case moves forward, they are not ruling out seeking the death penalty at trial.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}