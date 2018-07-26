Man accused of spying on neighbors found guilty of criminal trespassing

PITTSBURGH - A man allegedly caught on camera spying on his neighbors and their baby was just convicted.
Robert Havrilla was found guilty of one charge, criminal trespassing, and will be sentenced Oct. 31.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: North Side man accuses neighbor of 'spying' on his family
Havrilla was accused of spying on his neighbors and their 10-month-old daughter from a crawl space above their bedroom.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman, young son unresponsive when pulled from house fire
- Thomas Town to debut at Kennywood Friday
- Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
- Brock Turner, Stanford student convicted of rape, practiced ‘sexual outercourse,' attorney says
- VIDEO: Antonio Brown arrives at Steelers training camp in helicopter
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}