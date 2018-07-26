  • Man accused of spying on neighbors found guilty of criminal trespassing

    PITTSBURGH - A man allegedly caught on camera spying on his neighbors and their baby was just convicted.

    Robert Havrilla was found guilty of one charge, criminal trespassing, and will be sentenced Oct. 31.

    Havrilla was accused of spying on his neighbors and their 10-month-old daughter from a crawl space above their bedroom.

