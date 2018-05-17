  • Man accused of touching, sprinkling sugar on girls appears in court

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The man accused of some bizarre behavior inside a Greensburg church is back in court on Thursday.

    Several girls told the church leaders he allegedly touched them and sprinkled sugar in their hair.

    RELATED: Police arrest man accused of touching, sprinkling sugar on girls at church

    He was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.

    Channel 11 will be inside the courtroom for any developments and is working on reaction from him and his defense attorney, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

