GREENSBURG, Pa. - The man accused of some bizarre behavior inside a Greensburg church is back in court on Thursday.
Several girls told the church leaders he allegedly touched them and sprinkled sugar in their hair.
Police arrest man accused of touching, sprinkling sugar on girls at church
He was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Channel 11 will be inside the courtroom for any developments
