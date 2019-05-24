Man accused of trying to lure 10-year-old boy into his apartment

PITCAIRN, Pa. - A Pitcairn man is behind bars tonight after police say he followed a 10-year-old boy and asked him to come inside his apartment.
The suspect is Brad Stanek.
The child immediately ran away and went home to tell his parents. Not long after, Stanek was arrested.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca spoke with the little boy for 11 at 11, and he tells her what the suspect said in an effort to lure him inside.
