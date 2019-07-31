NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is accused of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl from the Waffle House in North Strabane Township after he nearly hit her with his car in the parking lot, police said.
Investigators said Humaid Alkindi, 23, almost hit the girl Monday while she was being dropped off by her grandfather. Once inside the restaurant, Alkindi started talking to the girl.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is finding out about the conversation a waitress overheard and said was inappropriate -- for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
The girl walked away and Alkindi eventually left the restaurant, police said.
Later, the girl and a 12-year-old boy were standing outside the restaurant near a staff entrance when Alkindi came around the corner and asked the girl several times to get in his car before walking away, police said.
The girl and boy went around the restaurant and again saw Alkindi. At that point, the boy yelled for the girl to run as fast as she could to tell an employee, police said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man trapped in bed when tree falls onto his house; house now deemed unsafe
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- Pa. lawmakers want to raise the age for tobacco products to 21
- VIDEO: Daughter convinces dad to give away $14 million property to conservation group
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}