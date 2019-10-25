WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - A man accused of trying to lure a little girl into his car will be a free man for at least another week.
Jan Ondra is currently out on bond, accused of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van in East Bethlehem Township. He was ordered to not have any contact with children after getting out of jail.
>>RELATED: No decision from judge during hearing for man accused of trying to lure girl
However, in late September, Ondra was again accused of offering three children candy at Towne Center Plaza in North Strabane Township.
The District Attorney’s office said that violated the terms of his bond.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Washington County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The defense entered video from two businesses in the shopping plaza and pictures taken by Ondra’s brother into evidence and argued it contradicts the witnesses’ timeline.
On 11 News at 6, why he will remain free for at least another week.
TRENDING NOW:
- Homicide charges filed against woman who allegedly kidnapped Nalani Johnson
- Man charged in death of underweight 14-year-old son speaks to Channel 11's cameras
- 2-year-old girl abducted by her father, police say, Amber Alert issued
- VIDEO: Cashless tolling, new rates go into effect Sunday on parts of Pennsylvania Turnpike
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}