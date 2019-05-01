Man admits to stealing $50,000 using sophisticated skimming device on local ATMS

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. - A man admitted to police that he put skimmers on ATMS at banks across Washington County.
Elvis Roman pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in a banking scheme that affected hundreds of residents.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect in bank card skimming case arrested after hundreds of cards illegally accessed
Roman stole at least $50,000 by installing skimming devices on local ATM machines.
The modern devices are virtually impossible to spot.
The banks he targeted, and how police caught him, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
