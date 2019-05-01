  • Man admits to stealing $50,000 using sophisticated skimming device on local ATMS

    SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. - A man admitted to police that he put skimmers on ATMS at banks across Washington County.

    Elvis Roman pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in a banking scheme that affected hundreds of residents.

    Roman stole at least $50,000 by installing skimming devices on local ATM machines.

    The modern devices are virtually impossible to spot.

