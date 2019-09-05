A man has been arrested in the death of a 14-year-old boy in Ohio.
Matthew Little was taken into custody Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him in Carroll County.
Little unintentionally played a role in Jonathan Minard's death, according to investigators.
Minard died from exposure to a fentanyl-related drug.
His body was found in a shallow grave in April, just south of Youngstown, after he was missing for five days.
Little did not call police when he realized Minard had died, according to police, and decided to hide his body.
