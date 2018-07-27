ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A juvenile was stabbed Thursday night during a fight with a man in Aliquippa, police said.
The incident was reported about 8:30 p.m. on Baker Street.
Police said Frederick Brown, 26, stabbed the juvenile during an altercation. The juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital.
Brown was arrested after a short police chase, authorities said. Charges against him include aggravated assault.
We're working to learn what led up to the fight and how the victim is doing, for Channel 11 Morning News.
