    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A juvenile was stabbed Thursday night during a fight with a man in Aliquippa, police said.

    The incident was reported about 8:30 p.m. on Baker Street.

    Police said Frederick Brown, 26, stabbed the juvenile during an altercation. The juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital.

    Brown was arrested after a short police chase, authorities said. Charges against him include aggravated assault.

