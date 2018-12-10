  • Glass will no longer be permitted in recycling bins in nearly two dozen South Hills neighborhoods

    Almost two dozen neighborhoods in the South Hills will see a change in their recycling process in the new year. 

    Because of a contract with Waste Management, people in neighborhoods including Bethel Park, Peters Township, Mt. Lebanon, plus several others, will no longer be permitted to put glass in their recycling bins. 

    Recycling companies who service the North Hills are also implementing similar changes.

    Channel 11 is talking with residents who are unhappy about this change and are asking for Waste Management to reconsider.

    Plus, reporter Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out why the policy is changing, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

