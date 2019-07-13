HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Police arrested a man following a foot pursuit in Homestead.
Allegheny County police said they were in the area following up on a homicide that happened on 16th Street on Thursday.
They said around 3:11 p.m., they saw a man with a gun in his waistband in the 100 block of East 11th Street.
Police said when they approached him, he ran away toward 8th Avenue.
Detectives and local police pursued him and figured out he entered an apartment building on 8th Avenue.
Police set up a perimeter around the building and used surveillance cameras to determine he did not exit.
After police searched the building for over two hours, police found the man in the rafters in the basement.
Police said Rahim Thomas, 24, of Homestead, has been charged with criminal trespass, person not to possess a firearm, flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct.
He will be taken to Allegheny County Jail.
