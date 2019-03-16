PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen.
Unieque Rodgers, 17, of Homewood, was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call missing person's detectives at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- Treasurer of local PTO accused of stealing $25,000
- Man accused of hitting two women with his car, including his mother
- Man stabbed during argument in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Infant Drowns After Mother Falls Asleep in Bath with Him, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}