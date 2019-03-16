  • Pittsburgh police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen.

    Unieque Rodgers, 17, of Homewood, was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and glasses.

    Anyone with information is asked to call missing person's detectives at 412-323-7141.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories