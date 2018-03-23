Man charged after FBI raids several drug rehab clinics across Western Pa.

A man has been charged after several suboxone clinics were raided in Allegheny and Washington counties in January.
Channel 11 obtained the four-count indictment against Christopher Handa.
Handa is charged with illegally writing prescriptions for buprenorphine, better known as suboxone.
While working at Redirections Treatment Advocates in Washington, where he was in charge of day-to-day operations, investigators say he wrote bad prescriptions, illegally distributed suboxone and defrauded the Medicaid program over a four-year period.
It's part of a growing problem on the radar of state and federal agents.
Last year, 11 investigates exposed a lack of regulation among suboxone clinics that only accept cash.
It's unclear if a lack of regulation led to these issues, but sources tell 11 Investigates it's a problem they're still working to solve.
Back in January, federal agents raided clinics in Bridgeville and West Virginia as well.
At this point it's unclear if any charges will come from those raids as well.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}