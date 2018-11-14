0 Man charged after paraplegic brother dies in horrific conditions

A Fayette County man is charged with criminal homicide after paramedics found his dying brother in horrific conditions at their home in May.

Mark Matlock, 38, of Uniontown also faces charges of neglect of care-dependent person and recklessly endangering another person in the death of his 40-year-old paraplegic brother, John Sullivan.

EMS personnel arriving for a 911 call at their Lenox Street home found Sullivan in cardiac arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

As paramedics treated Sullivan, they noticed his bedsheets were soaked in urine and feces, a catheter was not draining into a container and his colostomy bag was nowhere to be found, according to the complaint.

Despite their efforts, Sullivan died at the home. When paramedics moved his body, they found “numerous sores” and raw flesh, according to the complaint.

Police investigating the situation discovered Sullivan had told doctors and nurses at appointments going back more than a year that his brother helped take care of him and change his dressings, according to the complaint.

A friend moved into the home to help Sullivan after Matlock went to jail, according to the complaint, but told police he was unaware of the extent of Sullivan’s distress.

The coroner’s report on Sullivan’s death determined he died of “acute malnutrition and dehydration,” with a host of contributing factors, according to the complaint.

