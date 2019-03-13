Man charged in connection with offensive graffiti on historic church, several businesses

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE Wednesday 3:20 p.m. - Pittsburgh police have arrested a person in connection with the offensive graffiti spray-painted on several business, as well as a historic church.
Trevon Kinnon has been charged with six counts of criminal mischief graffiti and two counts of institutional vandalism.
Police said total damage in all six cases is estimated at $20,800.
Several businesses, as well as a historic church, were spray-painted with offensive graffiti.
The targets were along North Highland Avenue in East Liberty around 4 p.m. Sunday.
People who live in the area are upset that it seems to be happening more in their community.
Police are thanking the public for helping them attempt to figure out who is responsible.
TRENDING NOW:
Police told Channel 11 several residents and business owners saw a man spray-painting businesses, garage doors and the Eastminster Church.
Someone from the church told police he saw a man with spray paint, yelled at him and made the guy run off.
He said he found a can of black spray paint in the trash can next to the bus stop.
Police have a clear photograph of the suspect and are working to make an arrest.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}