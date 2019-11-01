  • Man charged with trying to lure 10-year-old girl ordered back to jail by judge

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A Washington County judge ordered Jan Ondra back to jail after hours of testimony inside a courtroom Friday.

    PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of trying to lure girl will remain free for at least another week

    Ondra, 66, was jailed in June after he was charged with trying to lure a 10-year-old girl. In late September, he was accused of offering candy to three children at a plaza in North Strabane Township.

    According to prosecutors, any contact with children was a violation of his bond.

    In a photo given to Channel 11, Ondra is seen leaning against a storefront in the plaza on the same day the accusations surfaced.

    Ondra lashed out at a group of parents who were loudly protesting against his freedom in October.

    Ondra's attorney said he will appeal the judge's decision.

     

