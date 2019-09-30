  • Officials working to revoke bond for man accused of child luring

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - Prosecutors told Channel 11 they are working to revoke bond for a Washington man accused of child luring. 

    Jan Ondra was questioned by North Strabane police on Saturday for allegedly approaching three kids and offering them candy.

    In June, Ondra was arrested for allegedly trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van.

