WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - Prosecutors told Channel 11 they are working to revoke bond for a Washington man accused of child luring.
Jan Ondra was questioned by North Strabane police on Saturday for allegedly approaching three kids and offering them candy.
In June, Ondra was arrested for allegedly trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Cara Sapida will have more information after speaking with Ondra's attorney, police and prosecutors about this case.
