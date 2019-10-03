WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A protest was planned Thursday morning in Washington County, where a man now accused of trying to lure children on two different occasions is still out of jail on bail.
Jan Ondra was arrested in June on suspicion of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van in East Bethlehem Township. He got out on bail, which the district attorney's office asked for a hearing to revoke after the latest alleged incident of attempted child luring.
Related Headlines
RIGHT NOW: A small group of protesters waiting outside for Jan Ondra. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/DabxQtFW6K— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 3, 2019
Ondra is not supposed to have any contact with any children after getting out of jail. However, he was questioned Saturday by North Strabane Township police about an incident at Towne Center Plaza, where Ondra allegedly offered candy to three children.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Parents and residents of Washington County are upset Ondra is still walking the streets. They want him back behind bars and away from children.
A small group of people was outside the Washington County Courthouse protesting Thursday morning. Ondra was at the courthouse as a judge set a date for the hearing requested by the DA's office to revoke his bail.
The bond revocation hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17. Ondra, in the meantime, remains free.
UPDATE: Court appearance for Jan Ondra has just ended. This was to determine when an actual bond hearing should happen. In short, the judge decided Ondra & prosecutors will come back for an official bond revocation hearing on October 17th at 1 p.m. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/CU3IRuLyUa— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 3, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- 'I just felt helpless.' Man followed home from bank, robbed of $2,000
- Grandparents question hospital's actions prior to nationwide hunt for couple and their newborn
- Fifth alligator found in Allegheny County since June
- VIDEO: Students at local elementary school develop 'Fifth disease,' officials warn
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}