    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A protest was planned Thursday morning in Washington County, where a man now accused of trying to lure children on two different occasions is still out of jail on bail.

    Jan Ondra was arrested in June on suspicion of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van in East Bethlehem Township. He got out on bail, which the district attorney's office asked for a hearing to revoke after the latest alleged incident of attempted child luring.

    Ondra is not supposed to have any contact with any children after getting out of jail. However, he was questioned Saturday by North Strabane Township police about an incident at Towne Center Plaza, where Ondra allegedly offered candy to three children.

    Parents and residents of Washington County are upset Ondra is still walking the streets. They want him back behind bars and away from children.

    A small group of people was outside the Washington County Courthouse protesting Thursday morning. Ondra was at the courthouse as a judge set a date for the hearing requested by the DA's office to revoke his bail.

    The bond revocation hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17. Ondra, in the meantime, remains free.

