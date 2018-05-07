PITTSBURGH - A Rite Aid near the University of Pittsburgh's Oakland campus was robbed Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
According to Pitt’s police department, a man claiming to have a gun walking into the store on Forbes Avenue and demanded merchandise.
The robbery was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m.
The robber, a black man, was wearing a white Pittsburgh Penguins T-shirt, a dark blue puffy coat, faded camouflage pants and white tennis shoes, according to police. He had a large ring on his right hand and was carrying a black trash bag.
The man fled toward Oakland Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 or the City of Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520.
