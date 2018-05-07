  • Man claiming to have gun robs Rite Aid near University of Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A Rite Aid near the University of Pittsburgh's Oakland campus was robbed Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

    According to Pitt’s police department, a man claiming to have a gun walking into the store on Forbes Avenue and demanded merchandise.

    The robbery was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m.

    The robber, a black man, was wearing a white Pittsburgh Penguins T-shirt, a dark blue puffy coat, faded camouflage pants and white tennis shoes, according to police. He had a large ring on his right hand and was carrying a black trash bag.

    The man fled toward Oakland Avenue.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 or the City of Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520.

