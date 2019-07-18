Man dies after being electrocuted at manufacturing plant in Beaver County

AMBRIDGE, Pa. - A man died after being electrocuted at a manufacturing plant in Beaver County.
Firefighters and EMS were called to TMK IPSCO, a steel manufacturer on Duss Avenue in Ambridge, around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's identified the victim as David Bupp, 46, of Ambridge. They said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
