PITTSBURGH - A man found shot in the head in an apartment building in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood back in July has died.
Julian Carpenter, 24, of Pittsburgh, died Monday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
Carpenter was found shot in the head in an apartment building in the 2100 block of Rhine Street on July 2.
At the time of the shooting, Carpenter was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made in the case.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
