0 Man escapes hospital after fleeing police, crashing near Memorial Day parade

LIBERTY BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from a hospital after fleeing police and crashing Saturday near Liberty Borough’s Memorial Day parade route, the borough’s mayor said.

William Gasdick, 26, faces a list of charges, including driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The incident started in the area of Liberty Way and Scene Ridge Road, which police had blocked off to traffic because of the parade.

Police said Gasdick was driving an SUV when an officer signaled that Scene Ridge Road was closed. Gasdick pointed toward the road before backing the SUV into a vehicle behind him and then speeding forward toward Scene Ridge, according to a criminal complaint.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with the mayor about his narrow escape from being hit by Gasdick -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

A band, firefighters and police officers were stationed in the area for the parade, the complaint said.

An officer activated the lights to a police vehicle, at which point Gasdick swerved through a yard before getting back on the road, the complaint said.

Numerous people -- including South Allegheny students in the marching band, boy and girl scouts, parents and borough residents -- were in the area, according to the complaint. Liberty Borough Mayor Larry Sikorski and a councilman were also there.

Gasdick then drove between two patrol vehicles that had lights activated, just missing parked vehicles and nearly hitting Glassport’s police chief and a Port Vue officer, the complaint said. He continued driving at a high rate of speed, driving through stop signs before eventually crashing into a telephone pole, the complaint said.

After crashing, Gasdick got out of the SUV and ran as police chased after him, according to the complaint.

While Gasdick was being placed in handcuffs, he shouted at officers, saying, “You’re dead. And your kids too,” the complaint said.

Gasdick, who was bleeding from his head because of the crash, was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Sikorski said he was told by the police chief that Gasdick escaped from the hospital.

