  • Man exposed himself to kids playing at park, police say

    Updated:

    LATROBE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is accused of exposing himself to children at a park in Latrobe.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, it happened at Legion Keener Park.

    Jesse Hollick is charged with open lewdness and public drunkeness.

    Latrobe police said a 16-year-old girl was at the park with three boys she was babysitting when they saw the man exposing himself.

