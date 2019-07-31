LATROBE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is accused of exposing himself to children at a park in Latrobe.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, it happened at Legion Keener Park.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Jesse Hollick is charged with open lewdness and public drunkeness.
Latrobe police said a 16-year-old girl was at the park with three boys she was babysitting when they saw the man exposing himself.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta canceled days before scheduled start
- Woman wanted for allegedly urinating on potatoes at West Mifflin Walmart
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- VIDEO: Woman in tears after her shop is vandalized, customers' cars smashed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}