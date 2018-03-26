  • Man facing attempted homicide charges in road rage incident

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man is recovering after being stabbed in a Shop 'N Save parking lot following a road rage incident. 

    According to a criminal complaint, Robert Baum told police he was cut off by another driver on East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg on Sunday. Baum said he pulled into the Shop 'N Save parking lot and the other driver followed him.

    The two men began to argue and things got physical. Baum pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim, Dennis Trice, in the rib cage police said. Trice drove himself to an emergency room.

    Baum is now in the Westmoreland County Jail facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault charges.

    Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith is getting reaction - for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man facing attempted homicide charges in road rage incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen missing since February believed to be in Westmoreland County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman killed in Westmoreland Co. crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pair found with marijuana chips during traffic stop

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters battle large apartment building fire in Vandergrift