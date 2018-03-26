Man facing attempted homicide charges in road rage incident

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man is recovering after being stabbed in a Shop 'N Save parking lot following a road rage incident.
According to a criminal complaint, Robert Baum told police he was cut off by another driver on East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg on Sunday. Baum said he pulled into the Shop 'N Save parking lot and the other driver followed him.
The two men began to argue and things got physical. Baum pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim, Dennis Trice, in the rib cage police said. Trice drove himself to an emergency room.
Baum is now in the Westmoreland County Jail facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault charges.
Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith is getting reaction - for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
