Man fights off dogs that approached kids, attacked boy at bus stop

DUQUESNE, Pa. - A cellphone video is circulating around the Duquesne community after a man recorded himself running to the rescue of several kids.
"I realized the dogs look like they were attacking them and I heard the one kid screaming for help and I had to do something," Randy Jubak, of Duquesne, said.
The children were waiting at the bus stop when the man tells Channel 11, two dogs approached them, and began barking. One dog bit onto a boy’s leg.
"I knew it might be bad, the dog might have been biting him bad, and in my head, I was like I can’t let that happen and wanted to do something other than record and just stand at the window," Jubak said.
The man grabbed a broom and began smacking the dog until he ran off. All of it was caught on video.
