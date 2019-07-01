PITTSBURGH - The body of a man who had been shot was found in a car early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood, police said.
Officers were called shortly before 3 a.m. to Lee Way near Sunrise Avenue.
The man was found in the car with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene, and a tow truck was brought in to remove the car.
NEW: medical examiner’s van and tow truck both now on scene of a body found in East Hills. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/AeKLNGw1JB— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) July 1, 2019
