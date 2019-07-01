  • Man found dead in car in East Hills

    PITTSBURGH - The body of a man who had been shot was found in a car early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood, police said.

    Officers were called shortly before 3 a.m. to Lee Way near Sunrise Avenue.

    The man was found in the car with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene, and a tow truck was brought in to remove the car.

