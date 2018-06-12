Man guilty of raping pregnant stranger, attacking other woman

PITTSBURGH - A man has been found guilty of strangling and raping two women, one of whom was pregnant, near Westinghouse High School last year.
Residents who live in the area of Pittsburgh where the attacks happened told Channel 11 they now have a sense of relief knowing Daryl Hayden has been convicted.
