MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - A victim of an elaborate phone scam was hit by a car Tuesday morning when someone showed up at his mother’s Murrysville home trying to collect $100,000, police said.
According to a criminal complaint, Joe Ugen said he had been communicating over the phone with people who had Jamaican accents. The communications started more than a month ago, after his 82-year-old mother filled out and mailed a postcard that appeared to be for Publishers Clearing House.
Police said the postcard was part of the Jamaican lottery scam, which targets the elderly with what seem to be legitimate mailings.
Ugen told investigators he initially received a call that he won $5.5 million. He was asked to give $100,000 in exchange for the $5.5 million.
According to the complaint, Ugen told the caller he was elderly and couldn’t get to a post office to mail the money, but they could come to the house.
On Tuesday morning, Ugen received a call that a courier was on the way, police said. A call the night before provided specific instructions on how to package the money.
However, Ugen had plans to turn the table on the people behind the scam.
When the car driven by the alleged courier arrived at the home, Ugen went outside and called 911. The driver then hit him with the car while fleeing, police said.
Ugen was not seriously hurt.
Police stopped the car on Cline Hollow Road and arrested the driver, Clint Robinson.
