PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority spokesperson tells Channel 11 police are investigating a man who was hit and killed by a train at the South Hills Village T Station Saturday morning.
Port Authority Police and Allegheny County Homicide units are on scene.
The incident was originally reported as a "severe medical emergency."
Due to a severe medical emergency on the South Hills Village rail tracks, we have only been able to release 4 rail cars so far this morning.— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) November 23, 2019
Due to an event impacting rail car access to South Hills Village, ALL light rail service is delayed 1-1/2 hours. BLSV is out of service. BLLB is normal operation with heavy delays. Red Line is operating b/w Allegheny and Dorchester in both directions.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) November 23, 2019
The Port Authority reports there are shuttles operating in areas of the South Hills to get around the situation. There are also delays of up to an hour and a half in areas.
Channel 11 has reached out to the Port Authority for more information. Keep checking back for more information.
