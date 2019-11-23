  • Man hit, killed by train at South Hills Village T station

    PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority spokesperson tells Channel 11 police are investigating a man who was hit and killed by a train at the South Hills Village T Station Saturday morning.

    Port Authority Police and Allegheny County Homicide units are on scene.

    The incident was originally reported as a "severe medical emergency."

    The Port Authority reports there are shuttles operating in areas of the South Hills to get around the situation. There are also delays of up to an hour and a half in areas.

