PITTSBURGH - Police say a man hit and killed by a train Wednesday pushed the woman he was with out of the way and saved her life.
The two people were hit near Arlington Avenue by Station Square.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 20-year-old Conlan Onder, of Baldwin.
Police spent several hours investigating before Norfolk Southern trains resumed service.
The woman is in critical condition.
“It appears the two victims, a male and a female, were walking down the tracks. For whatever reason they did not hear the train approaching,” said Chris Togneri, a spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
A Norfolk Southern spokesperson sent the following statement:
"The train crew sounded the train’s horn and put the train in braking, but could not avoid striking the two individuals. Preliminary reports did not confirm the condition of the individuals."
"At the last moment, the male realized that the train was coming and was able to push the female out of the way," Togneri said. "She was still clipped by the train, but he was struck directly by the train."
