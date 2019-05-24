  • Man in custody after shooting in Cultural District

    PITTSBURGH - Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting early Friday morning in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. 

     

    Police tell Channel 11 officers rushed to LIberty Avenue just before 3 a.m. and found a man shot in the lower back. 

    Medics treated him at the scene, then took him to the hospital where he is in stable condition. 

    Police haven't released the name of the person they are questioning about the shooting or what led up to the shooting. 

     

