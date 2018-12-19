Man jumped by 7 people across from local police station

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers are searching for four people involved in a violent attack at a bar across the street from the Chartiers Township police station.
The beating was so brutal that people describe it more like a gang fight or riot, as one man was attacked by seven others.
The attack happened on Sept. 30 at the Black and Gold Bar on West Pike Street in Houston.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- Argument over cellphone leads to shooting
- Colorado child, wife killer Chris Watts receiving love letters from women admirers
- Trump administration moves to officially ban bump stocks
- VIDEO: Man says hunter 'mistook him for Bigfoot,' took shots at him
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}