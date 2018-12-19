  • Man jumped by 7 people across from local police station

    Updated:

    CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers are searching for four people involved in a violent attack at a bar across the street from the Chartiers Township police station.

    The beating was so brutal that people describe it more like a gang fight or riot, as one man was attacked by seven others.

    The attack happened on Sept. 30 at the Black and Gold Bar on West Pike Street in Houston.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories