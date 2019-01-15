  • Man killed on street in Wilkinsburg was wanted for attempted homicide

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man who died after being shot on a Wilkinsburg street was a suspect in an attempted homicide, according to Allegheny County police.

    Tramaine Solomon, 30, of Monroeville, was found shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday lying on Marlboro Avenue. He had shot multiple times, police said.

    Solomon was taken to a hospital, where he died about 10:30 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

    Allegheny County police confirmed to Channel 11 that Solomon was wanted for an attempted homicide in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighorborhood on Dec. 5

    A man and a woman were found on North Franklin Street, both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The female victim identified her shooter as Solomon, police said.

    Police issued an arrest warrant, for two counts of attempted homicide, for Tramaine Solomen.
    Pittsburgh Police

