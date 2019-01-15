WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man who died after being shot on a Wilkinsburg street was a suspect in an attempted homicide, according to Allegheny County police.
Tramaine Solomon, 30, of Monroeville, was found shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday lying on Marlboro Avenue. He had shot multiple times, police said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Solomon was taken to a hospital, where he died about 10:30 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Allegheny County police confirmed to Channel 11 that Solomon was wanted for an attempted homicide in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighorborhood on Dec. 5
A man and a woman were found on North Franklin Street, both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The female victim identified her shooter as Solomon, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise
- Transgender woman claims she was mistreated by clerk at video game store
- Chocolate may be a better cough suppressant than cough syrup, study says
- VIDEO: Teen calls 911 after father confiscates cellphone
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}